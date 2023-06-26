USS America Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill Alongside the 31st MEU

CORAL SEA (June 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a mass casualty drill in the ship’s primary triage, while sailing in the Coral Sea, June 27. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

