    Nimitz Mans The Rails [Image 34 of 37]

    Nimitz Mans The Rails

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230628-N-KU796-1030 SAN DIEGO (June 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to man the rails of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz arrives in San Diego concluding a seven-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations (AO). Nimitz’s presence in U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet AOs reinforced the United States’ commitment to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    This work, Nimitz Mans The Rails [Image 37 of 37], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    manning the rails
    CVN 68
    USS Nimitz
    Return To Home Port

