Nimitz Mans The Rails

230628-N-KU796-1030 SAN DIEGO (June 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to man the rails of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz arrives in San Diego concluding a seven-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations (AO). Nimitz’s presence in U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet AOs reinforced the United States’ commitment to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

