    ESl Sailors Organize Electrical Cable [Image 1 of 5]

    ESl Sailors Organize Electrical Cable

    GUAM

    06.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (June 15, 2023) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) volunteer to help organize electrical cable that was used to power areas on Naval Base Guam from generators after Typhoon Mawar, June 5. A dual-status command, comprising both Title 10 forces from U.S. Army Pacific's Task Force West and Title 32 Guam National Guard Forces in support of the Governor of Guam, are the DoD entities unified in their support to the civil authorities and the people of Guam and the Marianas during Typhoon Mawar response recovery. (Photo courtesy of Chief Electrician’s Mate Sean Wilkerson)

    #combinedresponse #guamstrong #mawarrecovery #taskforcewest #typhoonrecovery #Mawar

