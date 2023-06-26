Ronald Reagan CSG Sailors participate in COMREL in Da Nang, Vietnam

230627-N-KW492-1267 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 27, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Gabrielvincenzo Schiazza, from San Diego, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), teaches children how to kick a soccer ball during a community relations event at Hoa Mai Orphanage in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 27, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

