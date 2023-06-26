230627-N-KW492-1129 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 27, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Adam Wolfe, from Charlottesville, Virginia, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 embarked aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) clears weeds for a garden during a community relations event at Hoa Mai Orphanage in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 27, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 21:04 Photo ID: 7886774 VIRIN: 230627-N-KW492-1129 Resolution: 1734x1956 Size: 774.31 KB Location: DA NANG, VN Hometown: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ronald Reagan CSG Sailors participate in COMREL in Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.