230627-N-KW492-1138 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) clear weeds for a garden during a community relations event at Hoa Mai Orphanage in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 27, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
This work, Ronald Reagan CSG Sailors participate in COMREL in Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
