American Day Returns to Misawa

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and his spouse Jessica Richard purchase food from a local vendor during American Day in Misawa City, Japan, June 25, 2023. American Day is one of the largest cross-cultural festivals in the area and it made a return after being on hiatus due to COVID-19. The event, drawing over 50,000 visitors, took on the theme “two cultures, but one community.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

