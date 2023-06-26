Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Day Returns to Misawa [Image 20 of 22]

    American Day Returns to Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team stickers are handed out to attendees of American Day in Misawa City, Japan, June 25, 2023. American Day is one of the largest cross-cultural festivals in the area and it made a return after being on hiatus due to COVID-19. The event, drawing over 50,000 visitors, took on the theme “two cultures, but one community.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 20:49
    Photo ID: 7886764
    VIRIN: 230625-F-TE598-1679
    Resolution: 7089x4726
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, American Day Returns to Misawa [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cultural Exchange
    American Day
    Cross Cultural Festival
    Misawa American Day

