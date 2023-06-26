American Day Returns to Misawa

Japanese and Americans line the street, shoulder-to-shoulder, during American Day showcasing the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance in Misawa City, Japan, June 25, 2023. More than 50,000 attendees from across Japan traveled to Misawa City to enjoy and appreciate American and Japanese culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

Date Taken: 06.24.2023
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
by SSgt Kristen Heller