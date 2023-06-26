Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Day Returns to Misawa [Image 17 of 22]

    American Day Returns to Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Japanese and Americans line the street, shoulder-to-shoulder, during American Day showcasing the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance in Misawa City, Japan, June 25, 2023. More than 50,000 attendees from across Japan traveled to Misawa City to enjoy and appreciate American and Japanese culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 20:49
    Photo ID: 7886761
    VIRIN: 230625-F-TE598-1642
    Resolution: 7063x4709
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Cultural Exchange
    American Day
    Cross Cultural Festival
    Misawa American Day

