American Day Returns to Misawa

Japanese attendees dress their hotdogs during American Day in Misawa City, Japan, June 25, 2023. Events like these are important as they afford Misawa’s local community, American and Japanese alike, opportunities to interact in a relaxed environment meant to build friendships and strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
