American Day Returns to Misawa

Japanese attendees of American Day purchase American style food in Misawa City, Japan, June 25, 2023. More than 50,000 attendees from across Japan traveled to Misawa City to enjoy and appreciate American and Japanese culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP