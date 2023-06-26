WOVEN Storytellers Event

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Diana Nieva, 30th Security Forces Squadron visitor control center technician, shares her story of resiliency and triumph during an event hosted at the theater on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.. June 27, 2023. Five Air Force members presented their powerful narratives in front of a live audience to inspire unity, promote mental health awareness, and foster a culture of support within the military community. The event was sponsored by the Women of Vandenberg Empowerment Network and the chapel. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

