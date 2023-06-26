Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WOVEN Storytellers Event [Image 6 of 6]

    WOVEN Storytellers Event

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Diana Nieva, 30th Security Forces Squadron visitor control center technician, shares her story of resiliency and triumph during an event hosted at the theater on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.. June 27, 2023. Five Air Force members presented their powerful narratives in front of a live audience to inspire unity, promote mental health awareness, and foster a culture of support within the military community. The event was sponsored by the Women of Vandenberg Empowerment Network and the chapel. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 17:53
    Photo ID: 7886609
    VIRIN: 230627-F-GJ070-1028
    Resolution: 5165x3689
    Size: 14.12 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    Chaplain
    Storytellers
    VSFB
    WOVEN

