Jenelle Osborne, City of Lompoc mayor, and the Northern California Power Agency Committee visit Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 25, 2023. During their base orientation, the group met and heard from Airmen and Guardians, as well as, learned about Vandenberg’s importance to both the space industry and national security. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:27 Photo ID: 7886330 VIRIN: 230530-F-GJ070-1018 Resolution: 5296x3783 Size: 11.49 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mayor Osborne and the Northern California Power Agency Committee visit Vandenberg, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.