    Mayor Osborne and the Northern California Power Agency Committee visit Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Jenelle Osborne, City of Lompoc mayor, and the Northern California Power Agency Committee visit Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 25, 2023. During their base orientation, the group met and heard from Airmen and Guardians, as well as, learned about Vandenberg’s importance to both the space industry and national security. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 7886330
    VIRIN: 230530-F-GJ070-1018
    Resolution: 5296x3783
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mayor Osborne and the Northern California Power Agency Committee visit Vandenberg, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Guardians
    visit
    VSFB
    Mayor of Lompoc
    Northern California Power Agency Committee

