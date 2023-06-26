Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Philippine Integration and Satellite Launch and Recovery [Image 8 of 9]

    MQ-9 Philippine Integration and Satellite Launch and Recovery

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 163d Attack Wing on March Air Reserve Base in California, perform aircraft launch and recovery procedures for the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft at Subic Bay in the Philippines during Exercise Balikatan on April 20, 2023. These Airmen, in conjunction with aircrew personnel assigned to the 118th Wing in Tennessee, successfully showcased MQ-9 satellite launch and recovery capabilities. This capability furthers the agility of the platform by enabling an MQ-9 Aircraft to take off and land without the presence of any aircrew on location. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph By Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:35
    Photo ID: 7886309
    VIRIN: 230420-Z-WT190-1008
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 14.35 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Philippine Integration and Satellite Launch and Recovery [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #balikatan #balikatan23 #163datkw #mq-9 #airnationalguard

