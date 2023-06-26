MQ-9 Philippine Integration and Satellite Launch and Recovery

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 163d Attack Wing on March Air Reserve Base in California, perform aircraft launch and recovery procedures for the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft at Subic Bay in the Philippines during Exercise Balikatan on April 20, 2023. These Airmen, in conjunction with aircrew personnel assigned to the 118th Wing in Tennessee, successfully showcased MQ-9 satellite launch and recovery capabilities. This capability furthers the agility of the platform by enabling an MQ-9 Aircraft to take off and land without the presence of any aircrew on location. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph By Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

