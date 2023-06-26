Gen. Charles Hamilton, commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command and the Army's senior sustainer, speaks with senior representatives from 37 defense industrial base companies to discuss further collaboration and efforts to drive predictive and precision sustainment June 21, 2023, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7886298 VIRIN: 230621-A-UU580-7894 Resolution: 828x620 Size: 124.07 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army senior sustainer rallies Industrial Base for continued partnership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.