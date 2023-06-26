Gen. Charles Hamilton, commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command and the Army's senior sustainer, speaks with senior representatives from 37 defense industrial base companies to discuss further collaboration and efforts to drive predictive and precision sustainment June 21, 2023, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 16:04
|Photo ID:
|7886298
|VIRIN:
|230621-A-UU580-7894
|Resolution:
|828x620
|Size:
|124.07 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army senior sustainer rallies Industrial Base for continued partnership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army senior sustainer rallies Industrial Base for continued partnership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT