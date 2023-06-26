Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army senior sustainer rallies Industrial Base for continued partnership

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Gen. Charles Hamilton, commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command and the Army's senior sustainer, speaks with senior representatives from 37 defense industrial base companies to discuss further collaboration and efforts to drive predictive and precision sustainment June 21, 2023, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:04
    Location: VA, US
    Army Materiel Command
    Gen. Charles Hamilton

