    Utah Air National Guard Operation Centennial Contact Flyover [Image 17 of 17]

    Utah Air National Guard Operation Centennial Contact Flyover

    UT, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The Utah Air National Guard KC-135 and two F-35s from Hill AFB perform a statewide flyover celebrating a century of refueling during Operation Centennial Contact on June 27, 2023. This event commemorates the 100th anniversary of air refueling, highlighting its vital role in military operations and showcasing the advancements and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force's tanker fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 14:47
    Photo ID: 7886070
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-CO660-1165
    Resolution: 4294x3318
    Size: 12.36 MB
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard Operation Centennial Contact Flyover [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flyover
    F35
    KC135
    AMC
    Operation Centennial Contact

