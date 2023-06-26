Utah Air National Guard Operation Centennial Contact Flyover

The Utah Air National Guard KC-135 and two F-35s from Hill AFB perform a statewide flyover celebrating a century of refueling during Operation Centennial Contact on June 27, 2023. This event commemorates the 100th anniversary of air refueling, highlighting its vital role in military operations and showcasing the advancements and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force's tanker fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

