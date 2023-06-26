Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerospace Camp gives students first-hand look at SJAFB mission [Image 4 of 4]

    Aerospace Camp gives students first-hand look at SJAFB mission

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A Wayne County student uses the 4th Training Squadrons flight simulator during an Aerospace Camp community event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. The Aerospace Camp gave students an opportunity to meet Airmen who use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) when performing their mission, and tour locations on base to learn how Team Seymour contributes to the Air Combat Command and U.S. Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    This work, Aerospace Camp gives students first-hand look at SJAFB mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

