Aerospace Camp gives students first-hand look at SJAFB mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Randy Diaz, 4th Operation Support Squadron weather journeyman, shows Wayne County students how the weather is read on a radar during an Aerospace Camp community event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. The Aerospace Camp gave students an opportunity to meet Airmen who use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) when performing their mission, and tour locations on base to learn how Team Seymour contributes to the Air Combat Command and U.S. Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

