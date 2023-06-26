Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage [Image 4 of 5]

    Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota and two KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington fly over the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND, June 27, 2023. The 319th Reconnaissance Wing previously hosted the B-52 mission from 1963 to 1986 as the 319th Bombardment Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance D. Nardone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 13:25
    Photo ID: 7885813
    VIRIN: 230627-F-VD855-1056
    Resolution: 4284x2860
    Size: 10.61 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage
    Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage
    Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage
    Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage
    Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    AMC
    5th Bomb Wing
    92nd ARW
    319th RW
    Operation Centennial Contact

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT