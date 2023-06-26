Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota and two KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington fly over the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND, June 27, 2023. The 319th Reconnaissance Wing previously hosted the KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft as the 319th Aerial Refueling Wing, and was the Air Force’s first super tanker wing in 1993. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance D. Nardone)

