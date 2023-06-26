Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota and two KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild AFB, Washington fly over the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND, June 27, 2023. This flyover was conducted as part of Air Mobility Command’s Operation Centennial Contact; the formation flew over UND, the Grand Forks International Airport and Grand Forks AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance D. Nardone)

    This work, Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

