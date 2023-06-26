Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota and two KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild AFB, Washington fly over the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND, June 27, 2023. This flyover was conducted as part of Air Mobility Command’s Operation Centennial Contact; the formation flew over UND, the Grand Forks International Airport and Grand Forks AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance D. Nardone)

