Flyover honors century of air refueling, 319th Reconnaissance Wing heritage

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota and two KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington fly towards the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND, June 27, 2023. This flyover honored the 100th anniversary of the first successful in-flight refueling mission and the 319th Reconnaissance Wing’s heritage as the 319th Aerial Refueling Wing and the 319th Bombardment Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance D. Nardone)

