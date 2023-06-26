Airman 1st Class Hayden Scuderi 391st Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crewchief, poses for a photo on Oct. 19, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The maintainers inspect each aircraft after every flight. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 13:16
|Photo ID:
|7885803
|VIRIN:
|221019-F-JI530-1308
|Resolution:
|4276x2847
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Bold Tigers 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT