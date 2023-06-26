Airman 1st Class William Greatheart III, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crewchief, awaits an aircraft to inspect on Oct. 19, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The maintainers inspect each aircraft after every flight. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 13:16
|Photo ID:
|7885773
|VIRIN:
|221019-F-JI530-1307
|Resolution:
|4892x3257
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bold Tigers 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
