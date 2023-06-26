Training operations are shown June 12, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of troops completed training on post for exercises, weekend training, annual training, and more during June 2023. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 13:21 Photo ID: 7885765 VIRIN: 230612-A-OK556-2738 Resolution: 4130x2442 Size: 1.99 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, June 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 26 of 26], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.