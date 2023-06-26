Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 25 of 26]

    June 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown June 12, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of troops completed training on post for exercises, weekend training, annual training, and more during June 2023. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Army training
    training operations
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy

