    4 CES participates in training exercise [Image 11 of 11]

    4 CES participates in training exercise

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron stood up tents during a field training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. During the exercise, Airmen built tents, participated in a ruck march and set up water and power systems.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 11:54
    Photo ID: 7885586
    VIRIN: 230623-F-LD599-1021
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 CES participates in training exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FTX
    training
    tents
    CE

