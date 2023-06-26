U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron drive tent stakes into the ground while building a tent during a field training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. The exercise focused on preparing the Airmen for base building in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7885580
|VIRIN:
|230622-F-LD599-1428
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
This work, 4 CES participates in training exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
