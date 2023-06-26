4 CES participates in training exercise

U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Walker, 4th Mission Support Group commander, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron during a field training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. The exercise was held to maintain monthly multi-capable Airmen training and annual bivouac construction requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

