    Celebrating 100 years air refueling [Image 5 of 5]

    Celebrating 100 years air refueling

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratoranker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing and a F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing flies in formation to celebrate the U.S. Air Force 100 years of AIr Refueling over Falls Park, Sioux Falls, S.D., June 27, 2023. Units of the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command are planning nationwide air refueling flyover events involving over 150 aircraft in order to commemorate 100 years of air refueling. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 11:33
    Photo ID: 7885554
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-SJ722-1004
    Resolution: 5823x3882
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating 100 years air refueling [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recruiting
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    south dakota air national guard recruiter

