A KC-135 Stratoranker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing and a F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing flies in formation to celebrate the U.S. Air Force 100 years of AIr Refueling over Falls Park, Sioux Falls, S.D., June 27, 2023. Units of the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command are planning nationwide air refueling flyover events involving over 150 aircraft in order to commemorate 100 years of air refueling. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 11:33 Photo ID: 7885554 VIRIN: 230627-Z-SJ722-1004 Resolution: 5823x3882 Size: 1.15 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating 100 years air refueling [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.