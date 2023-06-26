Members of the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron salute Lt. Col. Nathan Jenkins, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, as it’s his last flight with the 9th EBS at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Jun. 27, 2023. The 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron successfully completed a Bomber Task Force 23-3 and are heading back to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. Given the inherent speed, flexibility, and range of strategic bombers, Bomber Task Force missions highlight U.S. capabilities to work closely with our Allies and Partners to any potential adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 7885311 VIRIN: 230627-F-LK778-1011 Resolution: 5626x3744 Size: 5.94 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th EBS departs RAF Fairford to conclude BTF 23-3 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.