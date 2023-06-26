Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th EBS departs RAF Fairford to conclude BTF 23-3 [Image 2 of 3]

    9th EBS departs RAF Fairford to conclude BTF 23-3

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer takes off at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Jun. 26, 2023. The 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron successfully completed a Bomber Task Force 23-3 and are heading back to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. Given the inherent speed, flexibility, and range of strategic bombers, Bomber Task Force missions highlight U.S. capabilities to work closely with our Allies and Partners to any potential adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    B-1B Lancer
    EUCOM
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force Europe

