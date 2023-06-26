A B-1B Lancer takes off at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Jun. 26, 2023. The 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron successfully completed a Bomber Task Force 23-3 and are heading back to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. Given the inherent speed, flexibility, and range of strategic bombers, Bomber Task Force missions highlight U.S. capabilities to work closely with our Allies and Partners to any potential adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 08:14
|Photo ID:
|7885310
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-LK778-1068
|Resolution:
|2646x1761
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th EBS departs RAF Fairford to conclude BTF 23-3 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT