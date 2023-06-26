U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeremy Bergin, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, presents the Purple Heart to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cory Engberg, 43d Intelligence Squadron Silent Shield Maintenance Production superintendent, during a ceremony, June 15, 2023 at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Engberg received the medal for wounds received in action during his deployment on July 7, 2021 in support of the 16th Expeditionary Special Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 08:14
|Photo ID:
|7885308
|VIRIN:
|230625-F-LO621-1030
|Resolution:
|3496x2298
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
363d ISR Wing SNCO receives Purple Heart
