    363d ISR Wing SNCO receives Purple Heart [Image 2 of 2]

    363d ISR Wing SNCO receives Purple Heart

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    363rd ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeremy Bergin, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, presents the Purple Heart to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cory Engberg, 43d Intelligence Squadron Silent Shield Maintenance Production superintendent, during a ceremony, June 15, 2023 at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Engberg received the medal for wounds received in action during his deployment on July 7, 2021 in support of the 16th Expeditionary Special Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

