    Pathfinders host local civic leaders [Image 4 of 7]

    Pathfinders host local civic leaders

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Local civic leaders gather with members of the 501st Combat Support Wing at RAF Molesworth, England, June 22, 2023. The local leaders attended a tour which was organized to better orient them with RAF Molesworth mission sets and strengthen the relationship between the 501st CSW and surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 05:01
    Photo ID: 7885176
    VIRIN: 230622-F-BW249-1070
    Resolution: 7750x5102
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders host local civic leaders [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501CSW
    LightTheWay

