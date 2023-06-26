Sailors tour Da Nang during scheduled port visit

230626-N-OE145-1145 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 26, 2023) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), explore a cave during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation-sponsored tour of Da Nang, Vietnam, June 26, 2023. On the tour, Sailors experienced Da Nang's historical sites and viewed a collection of ruins and artifacts from the Champa Kingdom. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

