Sailors tour Da Nang during scheduled port visit

230626-N-OE145-1253 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 26, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ian Martinez-Diaz, from San Diego, takes a photo of Lt. Gilmore Olive, from St. Vincent, Caribbean on a scenic overlook during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation-sponsored tour of Da Nang, Vietnam, June 26, 2023. On the tour, Sailors experienced Da Nang's historical sites and viewed a collection of ruins and artifacts from the Champa Kingdom. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

