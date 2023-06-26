230626-N-OE145-1253 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 26, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ian Martinez-Diaz, from San Diego, takes a photo of Lt. Gilmore Olive, from St. Vincent, Caribbean on a scenic overlook during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation-sponsored tour of Da Nang, Vietnam, June 26, 2023. On the tour, Sailors experienced Da Nang's historical sites and viewed a collection of ruins and artifacts from the Champa Kingdom. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 01:23
|Photo ID:
|7885070
|VIRIN:
|230626-N-OE145-1253
|Resolution:
|6295x4201
|Size:
|17.54 MB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors tour Da Nang during scheduled port visit [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
