    Sailors tour Da Nang during scheduled port visit [Image 7 of 8]

    Sailors tour Da Nang during scheduled port visit

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230626-N-OE145-1253 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 26, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ian Martinez-Diaz, from San Diego, takes a photo of Lt. Gilmore Olive, from St. Vincent, Caribbean on a scenic overlook during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation-sponsored tour of Da Nang, Vietnam, June 26, 2023. On the tour, Sailors experienced Da Nang's historical sites and viewed a collection of ruins and artifacts from the Champa Kingdom. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 01:23
    Photo ID: 7885070
    VIRIN: 230626-N-OE145-1253
    Resolution: 6295x4201
    Size: 17.54 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors tour Da Nang during scheduled port visit [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    CVN 76
    Da Nang
    Vietnam
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan

