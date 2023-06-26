Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images

A view of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from Zaisan Memorial Hill, a communist-era monument in the southern area of Ulaanbaatar, June 25, 2023. Ulaanbaatar is the capital of Mongolia and has a population of more than 1.6 million people. Alaska and Mongolia were partnered in 2003 under the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. More than 1,500 Alaska Air and Army Guardsmen have traveled to Mongolia for training and exercises in support of Mongolia’s peacekeepers and first responders. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

