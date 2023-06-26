Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images [Image 8 of 9]

    Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images

    ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    A Buddhist statue inside the Gandantegchinlen Monastery in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, June 25, 2023. The Tibetan name translates to the "Great Place of Complete Joy". It currently has over 150 monks in residence. Alaska and Mongolia were partnered in 2003 under the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. More than 1,500 Alaska Air and Army Guardsmen have traveled to Mongolia for training and exercises in support of Mongolia’s peacekeepers and first responders. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 23:32
    Photo ID: 7884971
    VIRIN: 230625-Z-DX219-1010
    Resolution: 5400x3686
    Size: 14.34 MB
    Location: ULAANBAATAR, MN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images [Image 9 of 9], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images
    Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images
    Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images
    Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images
    Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images
    Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images
    Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images
    Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images
    Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tourism
    Alaska National Guard
    mongolia
    spp
    sightseeing
    akspp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT