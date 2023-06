Ulaanbaatar Sight Seeing Images

A resident monk cleans protective glass at the Gandantegchinlen Monastery in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, June 25, 2023. The Tibetan name translates to the "Great Place of Complete Joy". It currently has over 150 monks in residence. Alaska and Mongolia were partnered in 2003 under the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. More than 1,500 Alaska Air and Army Guardsmen have traveled to Mongolia for training and exercises in support of Mongolia’s peacekeepers and first responders. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

