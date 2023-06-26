Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Structures Craftsman Nominated for 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award

    Vandenberg Structures Craftsman Nominated for 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grasso, a structures craftsman from the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron and a Space Launch Delta 30 first sergeant, stands with his Air Force Materiel Command 2022 NCO of the Year award. Grasso also earned the Space System Command 2022 NCO of the Year. These achievements led to his nomination for the Department of the Air Force's 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Kadielle Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 18:56
    Photo ID: 7884772
    VIRIN: 230609-F-XI961-1001
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 10.52 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Structures Craftsman Nominated for 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award, by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vandenberg Structures Craftsman Nominated for 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFMC
    12 Outstanding Airmen
    VSFB
    MSgt. Grasso

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT