    MacDill celebrates 100 years of air refueling during Operation Centennial Contact [Image 4 of 4]

    MacDill celebrates 100 years of air refueling during Operation Centennial Contact

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Two KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to MacDill Air Force Base fly over Tampa, Florida, during Operation Centennial Contact June 27, 2023. During the operation, more than 150 aircraft flew above communities around the country and across the world to honor 100 years of air refueling excellence. With 100 years of experience, the U.S. Air Force’s air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach and meaningful maneuver for the Joint Force and our Allies and partners. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 17:24
    Photo ID: 7884649
    VIRIN: 230627-F-UA699-1156
    Resolution: 3134x2133
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill celebrates 100 years of air refueling during Operation Centennial Contact [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense
    U.S. Air Force Recruiting
    Operation Centennial Contact

