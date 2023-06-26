Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Table 1 [Image 21 of 22]

    Golf Company Table 1

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 qualification at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 27, 2023. The recruits are tested on their abilities to engage targets up to 500 meters away. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper)

