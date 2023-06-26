Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Table 1 course of fire on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, June 27, 2023. Table 1 covers the basic fundamentals of marksmanship and rifle safety from the 200, 300 and 500 yard line from all shooting positions: sitting, kneeling, prone and standing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 15:46 Photo ID: 7884403 VIRIN: 230627-M-LW008-1325 Resolution: 6286x4480 Size: 1.19 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company Table 1 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.