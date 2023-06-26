Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golf Company Table 1 [Image 3 of 7]

    Golf Company Table 1

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Table 1 course of fire on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, June 27, 2023. Table 1 covers the basic fundamentals of marksmanship and rifle safety from the 200, 300 and 500 yard line from all shooting positions: sitting, kneeling, prone and standing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 15:46
    Photo ID: 7884402
    VIRIN: 230627-M-LW008-1010
    Resolution: 5926x3951
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Table 1 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golf Company Table 1
    Golf Company Table 1
    Golf Company Table 1
    Golf Company Table 1
    Golf Company Table 1
    Golf Company Table 1
    Golf Company Table 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    Range
    Golf Company
    Range Coach
    MCRDPI
    Table 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT