U.S. Air Force Capt. Jared Hafich, 49th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, gets ready to fire his SIG M18 at a target at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 9, 2023. Pistol qualifications enable airmen to enhance their shooting skills and maintain proficiency with a sidearm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 14:18 Photo ID: 7884125 VIRIN: 230609-F-MF417-1010 Resolution: 4164x2569 Size: 413.48 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Security Forces Squadron conducts first Special Reactions Team Tryouts [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.