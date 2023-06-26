U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean McClintock, 49th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms instructor, loads a SIG M18 magazine at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 9, 2023. Pistol qualifications enable airmen to enhance their shooting skills and maintain proficiency with a sidearm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 14:18
|Photo ID:
|7884124
|VIRIN:
|230609-F-MF417-1009
|Resolution:
|3894x2594
|Size:
|275.43 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Security Forces Squadron conducts first Special Reactions Team Tryouts [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
49th Security Forces Squadron conducts first Special Reactions Team Tryouts
