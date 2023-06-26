U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Fenwick, center, 49th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller and traffic investigator, performs push ups as part of a Special Reactions Team assessment at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 9, 2023. SRT tryouts determine the capability and accuracy of airmen who are qualified to handle high-risk crisis situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
49th Security Forces Squadron conducts first Special Reactions Team Tryouts
