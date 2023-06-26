U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Fenwick, center, 49th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller and traffic investigator, performs push ups as part of a Special Reactions Team assessment at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 9, 2023. SRT tryouts determine the capability and accuracy of airmen who are qualified to handle high-risk crisis situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 14:18 Photo ID: 7884123 VIRIN: 230609-F-MF417-1008 Resolution: 4019x2490 Size: 636.08 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Security Forces Squadron conducts first Special Reactions Team Tryouts [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.