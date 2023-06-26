49th Security Forces Squadron conducts first Special Reactions Team Tryouts

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Fenwick, 49th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, fires an M4A1 rifle at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 9, 2023. The candidates were evaluated on their marksmanship skills to determine who would be selected for official SRT training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

