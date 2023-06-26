Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Security Forces Squadron conducts first Special Reactions Team Tryouts [Image 5 of 10]

    49th Security Forces Squadron conducts first Special Reactions Team Tryouts

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chandler Docusen, 49th Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, inspects a target for accuracy during Special Reactions Team tryout at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 9, 2023. SRT tryouts determine the capability and accuracy of airmen who are qualified to handle high-risk crisis situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    Holloman
    SWAT
    SRT
    49th SFS
    Special Reactions Team

